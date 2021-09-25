Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Saturday penned a heartfelt letter on his hero, former India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi's 75th birthday. Bindra expressed his gratitude to the "stalwart" and said, "Your method of dismissing batsmen using the powers of deception - sometimes with loop, sometimes by turn, and other times by sheet guile - is in contrast to how morally unbent you remain as a person till today." Calling himself unlucky for not being able to watch Bedi's famous unwrinkled bowling action, Bindra said, "As a cricketer, your legacy of being one of the greatest spinners to have played the game is only matched by the stories of your generosity and large-heartedness."

Bindra added that he admired the integrity and forthrightness which defines Bedi's refined character. He ended it with a get well soon note for the "magician".

A very Happy 75th Birthday to @BishanBedi pic.twitter.com/tu8MynpnYo — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 25, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended its birthday greetings to Bedi.

"77 international matches, 273 international wickets. Here's wishing Bishan Singh Bedi Ji - former Team India captain and one of the finest exponents of spin bowling - a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted.

Here's wishing @BishanBedi ji - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest exponents of spin bowling - a very happy birthday.pic.twitter.com/aTnUfkZpGI — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar too took to Twitter to wish India's spin bowling legend.

Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of good health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/CjDyTAxqjU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 25, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished the "spin-bowling royalty" on his special day.

"1560 first-class wickets, including 266 at 28.71 on the Test stage cricket bat and ball. Happy birthday to spin-bowling royalty, Bishan Bedi," the post read.

Happy birthday to spin-bowling royalty, Bishan Bedi pic.twitter.com/2v1FORqS55 — ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2021

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh wrote, "Happy birthday, Bishan Singh Bedi paaji. May you continue to inspire us. Wishing you great health and happiness #BishanBedi."

Happy birthday, @BishanBedi paaji. May you continue to inspire us. Wishing you a great health and happiness #BishanBedi pic.twitter.com/ZMU4lSc4au — | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 25, 2021

Bedi, who is known for his straightforwardness, was born in Amritsar, a year before India's independence. He signed off from Test cricket after representing the country in 67 games. He went on to pick 1,560 wickets in 370 first-class games.