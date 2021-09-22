Legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra took to social media on Wednesday to post a photo with Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. In the photo Bindra can be seen gifting a Golden Retriever puppy to the 23-year-old. In the post, Bindra also wishes Neeraj luck for the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to be held in 2024. For the caption, Bindra wrote, "Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @Neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that "Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 !"

Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @Neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that "Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 ! pic.twitter.com/54QxnPgDn8 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 22, 2021

The post was well-received by fans, with many praising Bindra's thoughtful gesture.

One fan wrote, "One is most richest family and other from one of the humblest family. one always speaks english other always hindi but GOLD unites them, beauty of India."

I see what you did there - Gifted the "Golden man" a Golden Retriever — Anuradha S (@anuradhamax7) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan spotted Bindra's sense of humour in the photo and said, "I see what you did there - Gifted the "Golden man" a Golden Retriever".

I see what you did there - Gifted the "Golden man" a Golden Retriever — Anuradha S (@anuradhamax7) September 22, 2021

In the Tokyo Games, Neeraj won gold in men's javelin final with a throw of 87.58m. However, the athlete has brought his 2021 campaign to an end due to a bout of illness and lack of training.

As shown by his social media activity, the athlete seems to be relaxing after his hectic Olympic schedule and has also been involved in felicitation ceremonies with politicians and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.