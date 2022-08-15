Unbeaten Birmingham Phoenix face Trent Rockets for the second time in the ongoing The Hundred Men's Competition. When the two sides had faced each other last time, Trent Rockets had won the game by 6 wickets. Later, the same team defeated Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals to make it three wins in as many games. On the other hand, the loss to Trent Rockets remains Birmingham Phoenix's only loss in the ongoing edition so far. The side comes into Monday's game on the back of consecutive wins.

Trent Rockets occupy the third spot in the table with 6 points from three games, while Birmingham Phoenix are just a spot below them with four points from three games.

Where will Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match take place?

The Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

When will Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match take place?

The Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will take place on Monday.

What time will Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match start?

The Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match?

The broadcast of Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match is not available in India.

Where to stream Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match?

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will be available for streaming on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)