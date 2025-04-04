Rishabh Pant's poor run in IPL 2025 is turning into a terrible one. He has failed to shine in batting and has not been impressive on captaincy front too. Pant, who became the costliest player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for INR 27 crore at the mega auction last year, has scored only 19 runs across four matches in the ongoing season. He started IPL 2025 with a six-ball duck before scoring run-a-ball 15. Pant scored two off five balls in the following match and then got dismissed for two off six balls. His latest innings came against Mumbai Indians on Friday as Hardik Pandya sent him packing in 11th over of LSG's innings at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Pant's fourth failure in IPL 2025 subjected him to criticism. The social media was full with posts trolling him.

Check out some of them here:

Rishabh Pant is now officially the biggest fraud in IPL history. #LSGvsMI #RishabhPant https://t.co/cFkzXuyv8t — Samson Fan (@SamsonFan9) April 4, 2025

Three single-digit scores in four games.



Rishabh Pant is struggling to score big runs in IPL 2025.#IPL2025 #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Sb9mZ9i0TQ — Matlabi Duniya (@Mtlbi_Duniya) April 4, 2025

Yah mujhe Rishabh pant nahin lag raha Johny Bairstow lag raha hai — Mr.X Kashyap (@MrXkashyap) April 4, 2025

Evergreen Meme For Rishabh Pant



Sorry #LSGvsMI pic.twitter.com/RFHHHRPnZ0 — Radheshyam Chaudhary (@RadheshyamM9) April 4, 2025

Earlier, when LSG mentor Zaheer Khan was asked about Pant's form as a batter, he said that he team has to back him as he is the skipper.

"We always have to find a way as he is our captain. Everyone has expectations from him and I believe the way he has done well as a captain, he will also contribute as a player," Zaheer said in the post-match press conference.

While Zaheer backed the team captain, he did not hold back in his criticism of the home-ground pitch following the heavy defeat to Punjab Kings.

Chasing 172 on a track that offered grip and variable bounce, PBKS rode on opener Prabhsimran Singh's 34-ball 69 to outplay the home side by eight wickets before it faced Mumbai Indians on Friday.

"What was a little disappointing for me here, considering it's a home game, and you know, in IPL you've seen how teams have looked at taking a little bit of home advantage, you know," said the former India pacer in the post-match press interaction.

"So yeah, from that point of view, you've seen the curator is not really thinking that it's a home game. You know, I think maybe it looked like, you know, it was Punjab curator out here."

The former pacer, who was the global head of cricket development at Mumbai Indians before joining LSG, added that all this deprives the home team fans of watching their side dominating the proceedings.

"So, that's (pitch) something which we'll figure out. It's a new setup also for me here. But I hope that this is the first and the last game when it comes to that, because you are disappointing the Lucknow fans as well." "They've come up with so much expectations of winning the first home game here. As a team, we are confident, you know, we accept that we've lost the game, and we're going to do whatever it takes to make that impact in the home leg. We still have six more games to go here," he added.