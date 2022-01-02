Despite three more players testing positive for COVID-19 in the team camp, Melbourne Stars' upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) match against Perth Scorchers is scheduled to go ahead at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. With the three positive results, Melbourne will be without 10 players and eight support staff members, all of whom have tested positive for Covid. Meanwhile, Perth will be without batter Nick Hobson, who tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Perth will also be without fast bowler Matthew Kelly and batting coach Beau Casson who are close contacts of Hobson and are in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Glenn Maxwell will be captaining a new-look Melbourne squad for the game with six local replacement players named.

Tasmania Sheffield Shield and former Sydney Sixers batters Charlie Wakim and Justin Avendano have been roped in by the Scorchers.

Meanwhile, Victoria's Xavier Crone has been called up as bowling cover. Victoria's Patrick Rowe, Tom Rogers and Lachlan Bangs have also received call ups.

In some good news for the Stars, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is back for the first time this season.

Coach David Hussey and his assistants are in isolation with Chris Rogers called in as interim coach. Jarrad Loughman, Adam Crosthwaite will serve as assistants to Rogers.

Squads:

Melbourne Stars squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Qais Ahmad (AFG), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (ENG), Brody Couch, Tom O'Connell, Haris Rauf (PAK), Justin Avendano, Lachlan Bangs, Xavier Crone, Tom Rogers, Patrick Rowe, Charlie Wakim

Perth Scorchers squad:Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Laurie Evans (ENG), Aaron Hardie. Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills (ENG), David Moody, Lance Morris, Colin Munro (NZ), Kurtis Patterson, Andrew Tye