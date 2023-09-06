One of the finest Indian cricketers, Sunil Gavaskar has jumped into the India vs Bharat debate, sharing his opinion on the name-change saga that has gripped the entire nation. Opinions on the subject have been coming thick and heavy, with sporting personalities sharing their take on the raging topic. After Virender Sehwag publicly shared his take on the matter, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar also shared his insights, suggesting whatever call is taken, it has to be done at the official level.

In a chat on India Today, Gavaskar admitted that the original name remains 'Bharat'. But, if a change has to come in, it should be brought into everything.

"That is the original name, Bharat. So it has a nice ring to it. But it has to be done at the official level, the government level and the BCCI level for the team to be called Bharat cricket team. But changes have occurred. Burma is now called Myanmar. So the original name can come in and I do not see much of a problem. But, basically, it needs to come in everything," he said.

Earlier, Sehwag wrote to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and suggested that the players should their jersys with Bharat written on it.

"I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas, India is a name given by the British and it has been long overdue to get our original name 'Bharat' back officially.

"I urge the BCCI (secretary) Jay Shah to ensure that in this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest," Sehwag posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Sehwag, a swashbuckling opener of his time, also cited examples of other countries heading into World Cups, with different names. In another post on X, he gave the example of the Netherlands.

"In the 1996 World Cup, Netherlands came to play in the World Cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003, when we met them, they were The Netherlands and continue to be so. Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar. "And many others have gone back to their original name," he added in another tweet.