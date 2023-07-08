Pakistan will be back in action after a hiatus of two months, when they take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. The series will kick-start from July 16 in Galle, Sri Lanka and the Babar Azam-led side is all set to begin their World Test Championship cycle on a winning note. However, the past one year has not been in the favour of Pakistan as they have faced big defeats in the longest format, especially at their home. After losing the Test series against England and Australia, skipper Babar Azam has been facing a lot of criticism as many questions were raised on his captaincy.

On Friday, the 28-year-old batter interacted with the media before the team's departure for the series, where a reporter took out some "faults" in his captaincy and asked whether he would handover the role to someone else.

"In last one year, we won only one match in nine Tests, which was against Sri Lanka. Pakistan isn't able to win. I hope we win in Sri Lanka, but if we lose, will you think about handing captaincy to someone else? Isn't it possible that your captaincy is at fault if we aren't able to win?" the reporter asked Babar.

Babar handled the situation with smartness and gave a brilliant reply to the reporter. "If you talk about the past, we didn't play good cricket, that's why we didn't win. We were inexperienced because of multiple injuries. Until you get 20 wickets, you won't win. And we drew the series there, didn't lose. This time, we will try to win," said Babar.

"As far as captaincy is concerned, I always give my best. It's better if you ask this question to the PCB, because they have to take this decision," he added.

Advertisement

The Tests against Sri Lanka will mark the return of their ace-pacer Shaheen Afridi, who has been missing out on the longest format since July, last year. Shaheen, who suffered a knee injury in his last Test appearance also in Sri Lanka in July, last played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final against England in October.

Apart from him, Muhammad Huraira and Aamir Jamal received maiden Test call-ups. Huraira topped the wicket-takers chart for the fast bowlers in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23, taking 31 scalps at 29.71 and recorded two five-wicket hauls.

Jamal, on the other hand, defended 15 runs in the last over against England's Moeen Ali on his Pakistan debut in September last year. His immaculate death bowling helped Pakistan to a thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth T20I.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced that former pacer Morne Morkel has been appointed as the bowling coach. The ex-South African quick has signed a six-month contract.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)