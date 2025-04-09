Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Devon Conway was retired out by the team management during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Conway was batting on 69 off 49 balls when the CSK management decided to call him back after MS Dhoni hit Lockie Ferguson for a six on the penultimate ball of the 18th over. Conway was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja with CSK needing 49 off 13 balls. However, it was Dhoni who got CSK back into the contest with his late blitz.

Dhoni, who hit 27 off 12 balls, reduced the equation to 28 off the last six balls. However, the 43-year-old was dismissed by uncapped pacer Yash Thakur on the first ball off the final over. In the end, Thakur held his nerves as LSG won the game by 18 runs.

However, fans were disappointed with CSK's decision to retire out the well set Conway.

Here's how internet reacted:

Conway being retired out for Jaddu is the most hilarious part of this IPL so far. — D. (@Deep_Take001) April 8, 2025

CSKians Reaction:



Conway Out Jaddu In pic.twitter.com/JA247lI9HP — (@AjithBruceOffl) April 8, 2025

Conway became the second batter to get retired out this season, after Mumbai Indians (MI) also decided to call back Tilak Varma during their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Just like CSK, MI's call too didn't really matter in the end as LSG won the game.

For PBKS, young batter Priyansh Arya slammed his maiden IPL century, powering his team to 219/6 in 20 overs.

Arya rode on his luck and power-hitting to make 103 off just 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine hits over the fence.

Besides Arya, Shashank Singh scored 52 not out off 36 balls.

(With PTI Inputs)