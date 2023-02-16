Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live:Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Bengal in the Raji Trophy final. Bengal have the chance to claim their first Ranji Trophy title in 33 years as they face Saurashtra, bolstered by the return of pacer and domestic game heavyweight Jaydev Unadkat, in the summit clash. Bengal will not just be hungry to win the title, but revenge will also be on their mind. The last time Bengal made the final in 2020, Saurashtra had won the title on the basis of first innings lead at their home turf in Rajkot. Both the teams are set to cross swords in a Ranji final again, this time at Eden Gardens, a venue where Bengal had won their last Ranji Trophy way back in 1990. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the Ranji Trophy final Match between Bengal and Saurashtra straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle February 16 2023 08:52 (IST) Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Opt to bowl first! Saurashtra have opted to bowl after winning the toss. Here are the playing XIs:

Bengal Playing XI:Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sumanta Gupta, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel(w), Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Ghatak

Saurashtra Playing XI:Harvik Desai(w), Jay Gohil, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With Wife Dhanashree Verma At Airport