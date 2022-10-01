A day after Harsha Bhogle put out a strongly worded Twitter thread criticising the English media for spreading "vitriol" towards Deepti Sharma after her run-out of Charlie Dean at Lord's, England Test captain Ben Stokes took to the social media platform to respond to the commentator. In his thread, Harsha Bhogle had written about how the English criticising the running out of a non-striker for backing up too far could be a "culture thing", something that Stokes refuted in his replies.

"Harsha ... bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad?" Stokes wrote in one of his tweets.

"Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? (sic)" he asked in another.

"Is this a culture thing?? ....absolutely not,I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world,as people all over the world have made comment's on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English," he went on to write in response to yet another tweet from Harsha Bhogle.

Promoted

"What about the rest of the worlds reaction to this particular incident? England isn't the only cricket playing nation who have spoken about the ruling," the star all-rounder went on to write.

Harsha ... bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad? https://t.co/QNyY8K59kP — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? https://t.co/m3wDGM7eU3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

Is this a culture thing?? ....absolutely not,I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world,as people all over the world have made comment's on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English https://t.co/m3wDGMpo8b — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

What about the rest of the worlds reaction to this particular incident?



England isn't the only cricket playing nation who have spoken about the ruling . https://t.co/DlbqlbhSAT — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

Harsha Bhogle's tweets had come after Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end to seal India's win in the third ODI, helping them compete their first ever series sweep in England.

Dean, who scored a valiant 47, nearly took the hosts home in a low-scoring chase after a batting collapse.