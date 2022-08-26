India batter Virat Kohli enjoys a great camaradrie with former skipper MS Dhoni and the world knows how the duo share a mutual respect for one another. Both batters formed many formidable partnerships and they were famous for taking quick singles and twos, leaving the opposition searching for answers. On Thursday, Kohli shared a picture with Dhoni and the caption sent Twitter in a tizzy, with many fans commenting how they miss seeing the duo in action for Team India.

"Being this man's trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Being this man's trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 pic.twitter.com/PafGRkMH0Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2022

It is important to note that while 7 is the jersey number of Dhoni, Kohli sports jersey number 18.

It was under Dhoni's leadership that Kohli became the player that he is today and both stars have time and time again showed the kind of mutual respect they have for each other.

When Dhoni had announced his international retirement in 2020, not many can forget the kind of posts Kohli had put out on his social media, showing the great camaraderie between the two. Kohli and Dhoni are two of the fastest runners between the wickets and their partnerships always showed the kind of trust they had in each other's calls.

Dhoni had also groomed Kohli as the leader, and there were many instances when Kohli decided to take the opinion of the former India skipper when the going got tough during a game.

Dhoni went on to play 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies and, in his career, he was referred to as 'Captain Cool'. The wicketkeeper-batter called time on his international career in August 2020.

On the other hand, Kohli was rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and he would now be in action in the upcoming Asia Cup, where Team India will square off against Pakistan in their opening fixture on August 28 in Dubai.