The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly signed Muthoot Fincorp as the title sponsor for the next two home seasons of Indian cricket. The report comes to the fore just a couple of days before the start of the Indian men's cricket team's home series against the West Indies. India host the Windies for three ODIs and five T20Is. The white-ball contests begin on Sunday, September 27, with the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The second and third matches will take place on September 30 and October 3, respectively. Meanwhile, the T20I series will begin on October 6 and end on October 17.

The BCCI locked the deal with Muthoot Fincorp for a base price of INR 4.85 crore per match, according to a report by Cricbuzz. It added that the high base price led to a lack of interest among bidders.

Shubman Gill will continue to lead the ODI side, while KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the ODI series against the West Indies. Dhruv Jurel has also been included in the 15-member squad.

The team will be without several regulars, including Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, who are set to feature at the Asian Games instead.

The ODI squad features a mix of experienced players and new faces, with Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir earning places in the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also been included, while Ravindra Jadeja returns to the ODI squad.

Notably, Rishabh Pant has once again been left out of both white-ball squads.

India ODI squad for West Indies series

The Indian ODI squad comprises Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir.

Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir are the new additions to the ODI squad, while the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds experience to the team.

Iyer to lead T20I team

As expected, Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the Indian T20I team, with Tilak Varma appointed vice-captain.

The T20I squad includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

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