Ajit Agarkar's controversial tenure is set to end in the coming days, with his contract due to expire on October 4. The Agarkar-led selection committee has come under scrutiny in recent times, particularly following the episode surrounding Rohit Sharma's future. Reports had claimed that Agarkar was not in favour of Rohit continuing after the series in England earlier this year. The reports also claimed that Agarkar was unhappy with the BCCI's public backing of Rohit, which allegedly went against his stance. With Agarkar's tenure nearing a bitter-sweet ending, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has showered praise on Agarkar.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin admitted that while he was also phased out of the team during Agarkar's tenure and was eventually forced to retire, he praised the former India all-rounder for making the bold decision to phase out senior players.

"Honestly, I know Ajit Agarkar quite well, and we also talked during the time of my retirement. I called him and said that I am going to retire, and then he said that he felt it was a personal decision. The fact is that Ajit Agarkar had the responsibility to take a lot of big decisions in this stint; he had to phase out the senior players, it cannot be easy. I was one of the senior players phased out during his tenure, but still by keeping some distance from that I want to say that he has been a very good chairman of selectors. If we look at what all he has done with the team," said Ashwin.

Ashwin said that while Agarkar's decisions may have divided opinion, they were made for the betterment of Indian cricket rather than out of personal dislike.

"Many times we always talk from an ego's point of view, or from our personal relationships, but we all make the mistake of not putting ourselves in their shoes. What did Ajit Agarkar do? He was looking for a next-generation team. His responsibility was to make the team win as much as possible, but it was also his responsibility to produce the next line of players. He did not make any mistakes there," he added.

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