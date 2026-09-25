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Nepal vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Group A Live Score And Live Updates
Nepal vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Afghanistan are struggling against Nepal in a Group A match
Nepal vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Group A Live Score And Live Updates© X/Twitter
Nepal vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Afghanistan are struggling against Nepal in a Group A match. Batting first, Afghanistan could score only 102/7 in 20 overs in the match at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. This is Nepal's first match in the Asian Games men's cricket event. Afghanistan won their first game against Japan to move to the top of the group. India are also part of the men's cricket event but have been directly seeded into the quarter-finals. (LIVE SCORE)
Match 4, Asian Games Men’s T20I, 2026, Sep 25, 2026
Play In Progress
AFG
102/7 (20.0)
NEP
13/2 (3.2)
Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.90
Batsman
Sundeep Jora
10* (13)
Kushal Malla
1 (1)
Bowler
Faridoon Dawoodzai
4/1 (2)
Abdollah Ahmadzai
1/1 (0.2)
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Nepal vs Afghanistan Live
No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
Good length, on middle and off, Sundeep Jora punches this to mid on for a dot.
Full and wide of off, Aasif Sheikh backs away and pats this to the right of the mid off fielder for a single.
Good length, on middle and leg, Sundeep Jora milks this through the square leg fielder for one run.
Good length, on off, Aasif Sheikh looks to dab it around the off side but gets it bounced just over the stumps for a single. The keeper kicks the ball onto the stumps but the batter is safely in by then.
Good length, on middle and off, Aasif Sheikh pats this to backward point.
Way too full, around off, Sundeep Jora has it guided to the left of the first slip fielder.
FOUR! Oozing in confidence now is Jora. Fuller around off, Sundeep Jora brings out the reverse sweep and hits this behind the short third fielder for a boundary.
FOUR! That has been smashed into the gap for a boundary. Short of a length, around off, Sundeep Jora rocks back and cuts this through the extra cover region for a boundary.
Pushed through around off, Sundeep Jora checks the punch off his back foot and it lands short of covers.