Nepal vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Afghanistan are struggling against Nepal in a Group A match. Batting first, Afghanistan could score only 102/7 in 20 overs in the match at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. This is Nepal's first match in the Asian Games men's cricket event. Afghanistan won their first game against Japan to move to the top of the group. India are also part of the men's cricket event but have been directly seeded into the quarter-finals. (LIVE SCORE)

Find Nepal vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Group A Live Score And Live Updates Here

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