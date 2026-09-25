South Africa had a perfect start to the three-ODI series against Australia on Thursday. Matthew Breetzke notched his second ODI hundred, and spinner Keshav Maharaj made up for the absence of four frontline fast bowlers to help South Africa beat Australia by 67 runs. Breetzke scored 112 off 106 balls, and Marco Jansen counterattacked in the latter half of the innings with a 75 that included four sixes and seven boundaries, helping South Africa post 297/8. Jansen not only scored 75 runs but also took four catches and one wicket in the match. In doing so, he entered an elite club of cricketers to score 50 runs, take four catches, and claim a wicket in an ODI. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Younis Khan, Michael Clarke, and Marnus Labuschagne had achieved the feat.

One of Jansen's catches was magical as it dismissed Matt Renshaw. Jansen ran to his right from deep mid-wicket, and his outstretched arm grabbed the ball just when everybody thought it would sail over for a six.

THAT CATCH!



We caught up with Marco Jansen after the game to chat about that sensational catch.



Hear from Marco as he reflects on the moment. 🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/Oof3zZuF6A — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 24, 2026

This is one of the best catches I have seen on a cricket field. You cannot do that Marco Jansen!! #CricketTwitter #RSAvsAUS https://t.co/4s1hRL91aP — Dr. Shubham Misra (@Shubham_Neuro) September 25, 2026

MARCO JANSEN WHAT HAVE YOU DONE pic.twitter.com/vLHpHDZmBC — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 24, 2026

Australia, which won the toss and elected to field, was restricted by the two left-arm spinners, Maharaj (4/20) and Bjorn Fortuin (2/34), on a tacky wicket and was bowled out for 230 in 41.2 overs.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0, with the remaining games scheduled for Sunday and Wednesday.

Captain Mitchell Marsh had flattened the pace attack with his explosive hitting, scoring 60 off 36 balls in a whirlwind opening stand with Travis Head, who made 90 off 56 balls, before Australia came crashing down against the South African spin duo.

Marsh smacked six sixes, including a 104-metre hit off Jansen that sailed over the roof of the dressing room at square leg and landed by the roadside before he chipped Maharaj to cover in the 10th over.

Renshaw made 44 but was caught one-handed by a diving Jansen at deep mid-wicket in the 37th over, giving Gerald Coetzee his first ODI wicket since he last played the 50-over format nearly three years ago.

South Africa have a lengthy injury list, with four fast bowlers, including Kagiso Rabada and Kwena Maphaka, ruled out of the series because of hamstring injuries.

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