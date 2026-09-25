Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani claimed three wickets in the second innings to return a match-haul of seven for 124 as India A registered a thumping 162-run win over Australia A in the first four-day fixture at the CAP-Siechem Stadium on Friday. Resuming their second innings at 55/2 and needing another 308 runs for victory, Australia A were bowled out for 200, with Mulani wrapping up the innings by dismissing three batters, including top-scorer Fergus O'Neill (47, 52b, 6x4, 1x6), who was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Medium pacer Anshul Kamboj struck twice in the opening hour, removing overnight batters Nathan McSweeney (35, 75b, 5x4) and skipper Peter Handscomb (16) to put the visitors on the back foot.

Replacing Kamboj from the pavilion end, pacer Tushar Deshpande then dismissed Josh Philippe and Liam Scott off successive deliveries before off-spinner Tanush Kotian clean bowled Jason Sangha to leave Australia A struggling at 185/7 at lunch.

Kumar Kushagra was declared Player of the Match.

The second four-day match will be played here from September 29 to October 2, followed by three one-dayers.

Brief scores: India A 334 & 199 beat Australia A 171 & 200 all out in 55.1 overs (Fergus O'Neill 47; Anshul Kamboj 2-25, Tushar Deshpande 3-14, Shams Mulani 3-57, Tanush Kotian 2-57).

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