Sourav Ganguly, the former India skipper and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has denied that he will be a part of the upcoming second edition of Legends League Cricket. His clarification came minutes after the tournament organisers had issued a press release, saying that the former India skipper will be a part of the league.

Earlier in a statement, the tournament organisers said that Ganguly will play in the league. The statement even quoted Ganguly as saying, “It is going to be a lot of fun playing with other legends.”

However, Ganguly told NDTV: "No, I am not going to be a part of Legends League Cricket. The news isn't true."

Earlier many iconic players like Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Monty Panesar, amongst many others, confirmed their participation to play in the second season of Legends League of Cricket.

Promoted

Besides Harbhajan, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has also confirmed his participation in the upcoming edition of LLC.

The inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England divided into three teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World respectively.