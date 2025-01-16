Team India's poor show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under has made the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) go back to the drawing board and draft strategies for the future. The performances from veteran batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have send the BCCI into planning mode, with plenty of changes being contemplated. The board reportedly is looking to add fresh faces to head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff too. The current members of the backroom coaching staff have also come in the line of fire.

At present, India's coaching staff has the likes of Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach), Ryan ten Doeschate (assistant coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach), with Gautam Gambhir being the head coach. Most of the staff was handpicked by Gambhir but the recent results have made the board think of some other names.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, BCCI have a few names in minds for different roles in support staff, including former domestic heavyweights. The same was discussed during a review meeting in the BCCI office where coach Gambhir, skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were also present.

Many former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan, had questioned the role of India's current support staff as the likes of Kohli and Rohit were getting dismissed in similar fashion.

“Aapke coaching staff kya kar rahe the? (What was your coaching staff doing in Australia?) Your bowling coach and your batting coach… your batting coach, in particular, against New Zealand when we were bowled for 46, and the way we were defeated in the remaining matches. Batting main koi dum nahi tha (There was no punch in the batting). Here also our batting was not strong enough, so questions should be asked what have you guys done? Why can't we see any improvement?”, Gavaskar had said.