The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) crossed 13 million followers on Twitter. BCCI tweeted to thank their followers. "We're a 13M strong fam Thank you for all your love and support," wrote BCCI in a tweet. The governing body of Indian cricket is among the most followed social-media channels in the cricket-media space. BCCI has 14.4 million followers on Instagram in addition to 28.5 million followers on Facebook. India captain Virat Kohli, arguably the most followed cricketer in the world, has a staggering 82.9 million followers on Instagram.

We're a 13M strong fam



Thank you for all your love and support #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/29kOxVyIUo — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2020

Team India is on a tour to Australia where they are trailing the hosts 2-0 in a three-match One-day International series, with the final ODI to be played in Canberra on December 2.

India will play three Twenty20 Internationals against Australia following the ODI series before the two teams clash for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match Test series.

Kohli, who leads India in all three formats of the game, will return home on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

The two are expecting their first child.

India's vice-captain in limited-overs cricket, Rohit Sharma, has been rested from the ODI and T20I series to help him recover fully from the hamstring injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit his rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and will be next assessed on December 11.

A call on Rohit's participation in the Test series could be taken after the assessment.