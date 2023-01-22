During an SA20 League match between the Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings, a batter at the non-striker's end was dismissed after the ball hit the bowler's leg after the striker hit a shot off the delivery. Former India batter Aakash Chopra, who was commentating the match alongside ex-pacer RP Singh, shared his views on the incident. RP Singh, however, recalled an incident when he got Sachin Tendulkar run out in the same manner.

He added that he had apologised to Tendulkar straightaway after the incident, but Chopra poked fun at the former pacer, asking him to say sorry to the batting great once again.

"I have never been able to run out someone after the ball hit a part of my body while bowling but then I did hit a straight drive once while batting and the player at the non-striker's end was run out because of that," Singh replied.

Chopra later retweeted the video of the incident and apologised to Tendulkar, who then responded with a hilarious comment.

While also recalling the incident, he replied that for once the straight drive, a shot he had mastered during his playing career, was not his favourite stroke.

"For once, the straight drive wasn't my favorite shot! @cricketaakash. @rpsingh bhaiyya toh batting karte samay bhi wicket lete the! (RP Singh used to take wickets even when batting!)," Tendulkar responded to Chopra's tweeted.

For once, the straight drive wasn't my favorite shot! @cricketaakash @rpsingh bhaiyya toh batting karte samay bhi wicket lete the! https://t.co/azwZ1jf1eB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 20, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013 after playing a Test match at his home ground Wankhede Stadium.

He ended his career as the highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket, having scored a total of 15,921 runs, a record which he hold till date.

