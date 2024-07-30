In a bizarre incident that took place during the one-off Test between Ireland and Zimbabwe, a batter managed to complete 5 runs by running between the wickets. The incident took place on Day 4 of the match, with Ireland sitting on a score of 74/5, looking to chase down the target of 185 runs. It was the second ball of the 18th over when Andy McBrine hit a neat drive on the off-side as the ball raced towards the boundary line, on the bowling of pacer Richard Ngarava.

The ball raced towards the boundary, prompting Zimbabwe's Tendai Chatara to go on a hunt and prevent it from touching the rope just centimetres before the rope. But, the momentum of the run took the fielder beyond the boundary rope, making it impossible for him to quickly return the ball.

By the time the fielder picked up the ball and threw it back, Andy McBrine and Lorcan Tucker had added 5 runs to the team's total by running between the wickets.

▪️ Ireland 86-5 (19 overs)

▪️ Zimbabwe 197 (71 overs)

▪️ Ireland 250 (58.3 overs)

▪️ Zimbabwe 210 (71.3 overs)



As for the match, McBirne and Tucker added 96 for the sixth wicket before the latter chopped on from Blessing Muzarabani with Ireland still 41 runs short of victory.

Mark Adair, however, who was born in nearby Holywood, settled quickly making 24 not out and hitting the winning boundary as Ireland finished on 158-6 to triumph with more than a day to spare.

Off-spinner McBrine was named player of the match after the 31-year-old took a combined 7-75 across Zimbabwe's two innings.

"McBrine is the guy you want to put in your cricket bag and take everywhere. Exceptionally skilful and deserved the award today," said Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie.

Victory gave Ireland, who lost their opening seven Tests, a first home win in the format and back-to-back successes after they had beaten Afghanistan for their Test first win in March.

With AFP Inputs