The ongoing season of County Cricket saw a very bizarre dismissal which got the fans talking. It happened during the third day of the match between Gloucestershire and Leicestershire at the County Ground, Bristol. Going after the score of 368, which was set by Gloucestershire in the first innings, Leicestershire were four down and Lewis Hill and Louis Kimber were standing solid at the crease. However, in a turn of events, Kimber was given out for what has been called 'obstructing in the field'.

During the 78th over, Kimber defended a spinning delivery from Oliver Price but he ended up holding the ball with his glove when it was still in the air. The entire fielding team appealed for an out and the umpire took a moment and declared Kimber out for obstruction in field. He departed after scoring 34.

Have you ever seen anything like this?



Leicestershire five down after Louis Kimber is given out obstructing the field!



Leics 258/5, trailing by 110 runs.#GoGlos pic.twitter.com/sF49uTHDP7 — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) June 13, 2023

This dismissal left many fans fuming as they felt it was unfair to the batter while some of them stated the decision was fair, but should've been called 'handling the ball'.

It's called Handling the ball and not obstructing the field!!!! — Vansh Chawla (@Vanshchawla101) June 14, 2023

Very poor sportsmanship to appeal though! — Dave Welch (@welch62) June 14, 2023

Who or what exactly is he ‘obstructing'? The ball isn't going to be caught or hit the stumps! Not sure what's worse the appeal or actually giving it out? — DaveG (@baby_niners) June 13, 2023

Very unusual but did look like he patted the ball down with his hand either to avoid the ball popping up for a catch or to stop it going towards the wicket — Simon Gould (@SimonDGould) June 13, 2023

Opting to bat first, Gloucestershire scored 368 with Oliver Price and Danny Lamb smashing 85 and 70 runs respectively. Apart from them, Ajeet Dale also played a knock of 52 runs. For Leicestershire, Chris Wright and Josh Hull scalped three wickets each while Tom Scriven and Callum Parkinson took two wickets each.

Later, Leicestershire were bundled out for 350 with Lewis Hill scoring 103 runs. Apart from him, Rishi Patel scored 59. Zaman Akhter was the pick among the bowlers from Gloucestershire as he took a four-wicket haul.

Currently, Ben Charlesworth (1*) and Chris Dent (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for Gloucestershire as their score read 9/0 at the stumps on Day 3, leading by 27 runs.