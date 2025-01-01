The problems for the Indian cricket team continues as a report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with a certain development about one of the key members of the support staff. The players and coaches are already under the scanner as the team trail 1-2 in the ongoing five match Test series against Australia. With just one match to go in the series, India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) hangs by a thread. According to PTI, the member of the support staff is accompanied at all the venues by his personal assistant - a detail that has not gone unnoticed.

"It is learnt that the person in question used to have FOP (Field Of Play) access during the IPL where he would stride into the playing arena after games in a franchise jersey. In Australia, his presence in the box dedicated to BCCI members hasn't really been appreciated, according to a top source," PTI reported.

Meanwhile, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and WV Raman have expressed displeasure over reports of disquiet and turmoil in the Indian team dressing room during their ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

According to a report in The Indian Express on Wednesday, there's been chaos in the Indian camp after their 184-run defeat to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, adding that head coach Gautam Gambhir is believed to have said, “Bahut ho gaya (I've had enough) in his dressing room speech, with the dressing room environment being ‘far from ideal'.

It also said Gambhir went on to tell the players that some of them were doing their own thing in the name of the "natural game", instead of playing shots based on the situation. The report also claims Gambhir saying he let the team do what it wanted for the "last six months" but would he now "decide" how they would play in the longer format.

It further mentioned that Gambhir is learnt to have said that going ahead, those who don't abide by his pre-decided team strategy would be given a “thank you” and that he had been deciding for inclusion of veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, an idea shot down by the selection committee.

The information coming from the report, though, has left Pathan and Raman, who coached the Indian women's team previously, unimpressed, especially with the fifth and final Test of the series starting on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and India being 2-1 behind.

“What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room!” wrote Pathan on ‘X' on Wednesday.