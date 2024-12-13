Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final Live Streaming: Baroda will be squaring off against Mumbai in the first semi-final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 on Friday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Baroda walked through a wall of fire in the group stage to qualify for the knockouts and that grit will be their primary weapon against an explosive Mumbai. Baroda have high-velocity T20 performers in Hardik and Krunal Pandya, still none of the Baroda players feature in the top-10 list in batting or bowling.

Mumbai, the 2022 champions, were largely untested in Group E and their first real test came against Vidarbha in the last eight match on Wednesday. Their batters led by Ajinkya Rahane carried the team past a 200-plus target with minimum fuss, but even in that victory Mumbai would not have missed the profligate ways of their bowlers.

When will the Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match take place?

The Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match will take place on Friday, December 13.

Where will the Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match take place?

The Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match start?

The Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match will start at 11:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match?

The Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match will be not be broadcasted on TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match?

The Baroda vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-Final match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

(With PTI Inputs)