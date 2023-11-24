Baroda will face Bengal in Match 29 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on November 25 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match will start at 9:00 AM IST. Baroda are off to a terrific start to their 50-over campaign in 2023. They defeated Punjab in a low-scoring thriller by three runs in Thane. Baroda batted first and scored 214/9 in 50 overs, with Shivalik Sharma registering a half-century. Punjab came close to completing the run chase, but fell three runs short. Atit Sheth and Babashafi Pathan picked up three wickets each.

Bengal, on the other hand, picked up a thumping nine-wicket win against Nagaland. Sakshaim Chaudhary shone with the ball for Bengal in the first innings, where Nagaland were bowled out for only 139 runs in 47 overs. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Gharami scored half-centuries to help Bengal chase the total in 18.5 overs.

Pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 220.

Chasing is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 70 percent of its contests.

Weather report

The temperature at the Brabourne Stadium is expected to be 34 degrees and 55% humidity.

Baroda vs Bengal squads

Baroda: Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Krunal Pandya (c), Ninad Rathva, Pradeep Yadav, Mitesh Patel (wk), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya and Soyeb Sopariya

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anustup Majumdar, Ranjot Khaira, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Subham Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami (c), Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (wk), Shakir Gandhi (wk), Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Kaushik Maity, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar and Saksham Chaudhary

BRD vs BEN Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Vishnu Solanki, Shakir Gandhi

Batters: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shivalik Sharma, Jyotsnil Singh

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Atit Sheth, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep

Captain: Krunal Pandya

Vice-captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

BRD vs BEN Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Shivalik Sharma: Baroda batter Shivalik Sharma has racked up 51 runs in one match of this season at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 73.91. He registered one half-century so far.

Sudip Gharami: Bengal's Sudip Gharami has scored 62 runs in one match and is the team's top run-scorer this season. He strikes at a rate of 140.91 and has one half-century to his credit.

Atit Sheth: The Baroda bowler has taken three wickets in one match. Atit Sheth's best spell for this edition is 3/43 and his average is 14.33.

Saksham Chaudhary: The bowler from Bengal has racked up three wickets in one matches so far at an average of 7.66. Saksham Chaudhary's 3/23 is his finest bowling show of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Baroda vs Bengal head-to-head record in List A

Baroda and Bengal have competed against each other on two occasions in ODIs. While Bengal have won two matches, their rivals are yet to register a win against them.

The last two ODI contests have seen Bengal on two occasions. The highest score in these two games is 230 by Bengal while the lowest has been 146 by Baroda.

Prediction

Bengal are expected to win the next contest as they have won two of the last two matches against Baroda.