BANW vs INDW, 2nd T20I, Live Updates:The India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I. The Harmanpreet-led side have taken 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Earlier on Sunday, Harmanpreet slammed an unbeaten 54 as India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first T20I. Chasing a total of 115, India had two early wickets, before Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana steadied the ship and put the visitors in control. Mandhana was dismissed on 38, shortly before Harmanpreet finished the game with back-to-back boundaries. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh Women Playing XI:Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women from Mirpur