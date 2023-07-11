Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I, Live Score: Bangladesh Rattle Indian Top Order, Visitors 4 Down
BANW vs INDW, 2nd T20I, Live: The India women's cricket team will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Mirpur on Tuesday.
BANW vs INDW, 2nd T20I, Live Updates:The India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I. The Harmanpreet-led side have taken 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Earlier on Sunday, Harmanpreet slammed an unbeaten 54 as India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first T20I. Chasing a total of 115, India had two early wickets, before Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana steadied the ship and put the visitors in control. Mandhana was dismissed on 38, shortly before Harmanpreet finished the game with back-to-back boundaries. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh Women Playing XI:Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan
India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani
No run.
Tossed up around off, Harleen Deol pushes this towards mid off for no run.
Fuller one wide of off, Jemimah Rodrigues chips this over cover for a single.
Tossed up on off, Harleen Deol pushes this in the gap at the off side for a single.
Rabeya Khan is introduced into the attack.
On a length around pads, Harleen Deol pushes this to mid-wicket for a single.
On a length outside off, Jemimah Rodrigues pushes this towards sweeper cover for a single.
On a length outside off, Jemimah Rodrigues slices this to point for no run.
Wide yorker pushed back towards the bowler for no run.
On a length outside off, Jemimah Rodrigues drives this straight to extra-cover for no run.
Full and wide outside off, Jemimah Rodrigues walks down the track and looks to drive but gets beaten.
Drinks Break! Bangladesh Women are bossing this game here. Sultana Khatun has been the chief wrecker and she has been well supported by the other spinners. On the other hand, India Women were off to a swift start but now find themselves struggling at 51-4. The onus is now on this pair to take the visitors to a respectable total. Also, Marufa Akter (2-0-15-0) is brought back into the attack.
Tossed up around middle, Harleen Deol pushes this towards the fielder at cover for no run.
Tossed up on off, Harleen Deol defends this off the front foot towards the off side.
Fuller one on off, Jemimah Rodrigues slices this wide of the point fielder but she dives and fields well making the Indian batters earn that single.
Slower through the air outside off, turning a hint away from the batter, Jemimah Rodrigues looks to block but gets beaten.
Tossed up on off, Harleen Deol drills this to long off for a single.
Full and wide outside off, Harleen Deol drives this to extra-cover fielder for no run.
Full and wide of off, Jemimah Rodrigues drives this towards extra-cover fielder for no run.
Tossed up outside off, Harleen Deol drills this to long off for a single.