Riding on seamer Nachiket Bhute's three-wicket haul and Yash Rathod's neatly-crafted century, Vidarbha made a grand entry into the Ranji Trophy semifinal, defeating Tamil Nadu by 198 runs on day four here on Tuesday. Bhute returned excellent figures of 3/19 in his 10 overs after middle-order batter Rathod had smashed a watchful 213-ball 112 as last season's runners-up continued their winning run in the tournament. Set a target of 401, Tamil Nadu, despite a long list of accomplished batters, found themselves in dire straits after being reduced to 45 for five on the penultimate day with Bhute accounting for dangerous opener Narayan Jagadeesan (18), Vijay Shankar (5) and Boopathi Kumar (0).

Though Pradosh Ranjan Paul struck a laboured 53 (95 balls) and tail-ender Sonu Yadav showed oodles of determination on way to a gritty 57 (84 balls), it was too little too late as TN's batting folded up for 202 in 61.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/40) doing the damage at the fag end by taking the last three wickets.

Vidarbha, who entered day four leading by 297 runs, did well to demoralise Tamil Nadu by adding 103 more runs to their overnight score, losing the remaining five wickets in the process.

Rathod, who was unbeaten on 55 overnight, was the pick of the Vidarbha batters as he gradually grew in confidence to score his fifth first-class century in 16 first-class games, though he consumed 213 deliveries in the process.

His 120-run partnership with Harsh Dubey (64) helped Vidarbha consolidate their position from overnight 169/5 to 272 all out in 92.3 overs as last season's runners-up took a massive 400-run lead.

Tamil Nadu's second innings started in an almost similar fashion as the first as wickets fell in a heap with right-arm pacer Aditya Thakare striking the first blow by dismissing Mohammed Ali for 10. Bhute then took over by reducing the opponents to 45/5 in just the 17th over before Pradosh Ranjan put up a semblance of a fight with a half century.

But his dismissal virtually paved the way for Vidarbha's victory with Sonu Yadav only delaying the inevitable with a half-century.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala

Skipper Paras Dogra led by example with a fine century and helped Jammu and Kashmir set Kerala a stiff target of 399 on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Tuesday. After Dogra made 132 to power J&K to 399 for nine in their second innings, Kerala reached 100 for two at stumps with Akshay Chandran and captain Sachin Baby batting on 32 and 19, respectively, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Medium pacer Yudhvir Singh (2/31) picked both the wickets in Kerala's second innings.

Rohan Kunnummal made a breezy 36 off 39 balls before getting caught by Kanhaiya Wadhawan for J&K's first breakthrough.

Kunnummal struck seven boundaries during his stay in the middle, but Shoun Roger (6) was dismissed cheaply to leave Kerala at 70 for two.

Chandran, who faced 100 balls for his 32, in the company of Baby then saw off the remaining overs.

Kerala will enter the final day's play requiring 299 runs to pull off a miracle win.

Jammu and Kashmir will, however, fancy their chances as they have the bowlers to put Kerala under pressure on a fifth day pitch and with plenty of runs to defend.

Earlier in the day, Dogra, resuming on his overnight 73, went on to score an excellent hundred and found an able ally in Wadhawan, who chipped in with an invaluable 64 off 116 balls.

Dogra hit 13 fours and two sixes during his innings, while Wadhawan found the fence five times.

Once the 146-run fourth wicket partnership came to an end, Sahil Lotra made 59 off 77 balls, while Lone Nasir (28) and Yudhvir (27 not out) also made useful contributions to stretch their team's overall lead and compound Kerala's problems.

Pacer MD Nidheesh, who picked up six wickets in the first innings, was again the most successful bowler for Kerala with figures of 4/89 in 26 overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Nedumankuzhy Basil (2/100) and Aditya Sarwate (2/76).

Brief scores:

Vidarbha: 353 & 272 in 92.3 overs (Yash Rathod 112, Harsh Dubey 64; Sai Kishore Sai Kishore 5/78, Ajith Ram 2/33) vs Tamil Nadu: 225 & 202 in 61.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 53, Sonu Yadav 57; Nachiket Bhute 3/19, Harsh Dubey 3/40). Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by 198 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir: 280 and 399/9 declared in 100.2 overs (Paras Dogra 132, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 64, Sahil Lotra 59; MD Nidheesh 4/89) Kerala: 281 and 100/2 in 36 overs (Akshay Chandran batting 32; Yudhvir Singh 2/31).

