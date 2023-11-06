Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Bangladesh will be taking on Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday. Amid the severe air pollution in Delhi, both the team had cancelled their practice sessions. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that a call on future of the match will be taken only on game day when the match officials assess the air quality on Monday. Bangladesh are already out of reckoning, while Sri Lanka's semifinal hopes are hanging by a thread, depending more on mathematics and luck than performance. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)