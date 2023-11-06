Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh will be taking on Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday.
BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023, Live: Bangladesh will take on SL© AFP
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh will be taking on Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday. Amid the severe air pollution in Delhi, both the team had cancelled their practice sessions. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that a call on future of the match will be taken only on game day when the match officials assess the air quality on Monday. Bangladesh are already out of reckoning, while Sri Lanka's semifinal hopes are hanging by a thread, depending more on mathematics and luck than performance.
We are almost at the end of the league stages for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. It is match 38 where Bangladesh will go up against Sri Lanka in Delhi. Bangladesh is practically out of the qualification scenario for the semi-finals. They started off the tournament well with a win over Afghanistan but after that, it has been a series of losses. They are currently on a 6-match losing streak. The batters are not scoring runs consistently and the bowlers are also failing to take timely wickets. Hence, they are put under pressure by their opposition. In their last game against Pakistan, Tanzid Hasan was dismissed for a duck at the start of the innings. Litton Das carried the score well along with Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan. Apart from them, none of the batters could build a strong partnership. Their bowling unit was mainly handled by Mehidy Hasan as he took 3 wickets but those weren't enough as the batters got used to the conditions and built strong partnerships. None of the bowlers could manage to take timely wickets. There will be a lot to discuss for Bangladesh before this match and they will hope to end their tournament with a win. The qualification scenario for Sri Lanka still hangs in balance and it is a must-win game for them. They have had a pretty average season, only winning two of their games. Their last game against India was an absolute failure of their batting order. Their bowlers leaked a lot of runs but Dilshan Madushanka was the star as he took a fifer. During the chase, 5 of their batters were dismissed for ducks including their openers, Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne. After that, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Charith Asalanka were also dismissed for single-digit scores. Angelo Mathews played some good shots but failed to score big himself. Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha gave a strong end as they scored a couple of boundaries and were the highest scorers in the team. Sri Lanka will have to win this match with a good margin to boost their NRR to have some hope for qualifying for the semi-finals. This will be an exciting clash as both teams will fight hard for the win. Which team are you supporting?