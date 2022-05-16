Angelo Mathews was agonisingly dismissed on 199 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 397 in their first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday. Mathews was the last batter to be dismissed, one short of what would have been his second Test double hundred. In the process, the Sri Lanka became only the 12th man to be dismissed for 199 in the history of Test cricket. For Bangladesh, spinner Nayeem Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, taking six for 105.

Here is the list of the 11 other batters to be dismissed on the dreaded 199:

Mudassar Nazar (For Pakistan vs India, 1984)

M Azharuddin (For India vs Sri Lanka, 1986)

Matthew Elliott (For Australia vs England, 1997)

Sanath Jayasuriya (For Sri Lanka vs India, 1997)

Steve Waugh (For Australia vs West Indies, 1999)

Younis Khan (For Pakistan vs India, 2006)

Ian Bell (For England vs South Africa, 2008)

Steve Smith (For Australia vs West Indies, 2015)

KL Rahul (For India vs England, 2016)

Dean Elgar (For South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2017)

Faf du Plessis (For South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2020)

In the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, apart from Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis (54) and Dinesh Chandimal (66) hit half-centuries. The rest of the Sri Lankan batters struggled to make their mark. In fact, six batters were dismissed for single digit scores.

For Bangladesh, Nayeem Hasan starred with the ball. Giving him good support was Shakib Al Hasan, who took three for 60, while Taijul Islam chipped in with a wicket.

Bangladesh started their first innings well with Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy scoring at a quick pace.

At the time of writing this, Bangladesh were 51 for no loss in 13 overs.