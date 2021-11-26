Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day Live Cricket Score:Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan on day 1 of the first Test that is now underway in Chattogram. It has not been a great start for the hosts though as the Pakistan bowlers have removed the entire top order for cheap. The first three batsmen, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan and Najmul Hossain Shanto were all dismissed for the identical score of 14 runs respectively. Skipper Mominul could only muster 6 before he too was sent back. The onus to take Bangladesh to a big enough score is on the shoulders of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and others have been on the money and will look to end Bangladesh's first essay early.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan