Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Updates
Ban vs Pak 1st Test Live Updates: It has not been a great start for the hosts though as the Pakistan bowlers have removed the entire top order with less than 100 runs on board.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day Live Cricket Score:Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan on day 1 of the first Test that is now underway in Chattogram. It has not been a great start for the hosts though as the Pakistan bowlers have removed the entire top order for cheap. The first three batsmen, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan and Najmul Hossain Shanto were all dismissed for the identical score of 14 runs respectively. Skipper Mominul could only muster 6 before he too was sent back. The onus to take Bangladesh to a big enough score is on the shoulders of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and others have been on the money and will look to end Bangladesh's first essay early.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan
Ban vs Pak 1st Test Day 1
1 run.
Loopy ball, outside off, turning away. Liton Das looks to defend but misses.
Length ball, outside off. Rahim leaves it alone.
FOUR! Streaky this time! Length ball, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim presses forward and looks to push it to the off side. The ball goes off the outer half of the bat through gully for a boundary.
Outside off, left alone.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Width on offer, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim rides on the bounce and slaps it through cover-point to fetch himself a boundary. His first boundary after facing 52 balls. This shows the kind of temperament he persists.
On a length, around off. Rahim taps it to point.
Good-length ball, outside off. Rahim lets it sail through.
On middle, defended watchfully.
Flighted ball, on off. Das defends it on the off side.
FOUR! Nicely played! Nauman Ali pulls his length back, outside off. Liton Das rocks back and cuts it very late to deep backward point for a boundary. The placement was excellent.
Slower through the air, on middle. Swept away by Rahim to deep square leg for one.
Full and outside off, left alone.
Loopy ball, on middle. Rahim hangs back and blocks it down onto the pitch.
Length ball, outside off. Das pushes it towards covers.
Play and a miss! Good-length ball, in the fourth stump channel, nipping away. Liton Das wants a feel of it. The ball zips past the outside edge and carries through into the keeper's mitts.
Fuller in length, on off. Das looks to drive but it goes off the inner half of the bat to mid on.
On a length, outside off. Das shoulders arms.
Similar line and length, Das nudges it to mid-wicket.
Length ball, on middle. Das tucks it towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.