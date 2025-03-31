After coming out to bat at the No. 9 spot, MS Dhoni featured as a No. 7 batter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 6-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has seen Dhoni bat quite down in the order, ranging from No. 7 to No. 9. Having already produced a few fine cameos with the bat, there are many who wonder why the franchise isn't sending Thala up the order, at a position where his explosiveness can benefit the team more. After the defeat against the Royals, CSK coach Stephen Fleming solved this mystery, putting the topic to bed forever.

When asked about the burning topic of Dhoni's batting position, Fleming said that the former India captain's knees aren't what they used to be. Hence, it is not feasible for him to bat for 10-12 overs in match, considering he also keeps wickets.

"Yeah, it's a time thing," Fleming said in the post-match press conference. "MS judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that."

Fleming said that the ideal time for Dhoni to bat is 13th or 14th over onwards, that too depending upon the situation.

"I said it last year [as well], he's too valuable to us - leadership and wicket-keeping - to throw him in nine, ten overs. He has actually never done that. So, look, from around 13-14 overs, he's looking to go depending on who's in," he asserted.

From the comments Fleming made in the press conference, it is clear that Dhoni's skills as a leader and a wicket-keeper are more important to the Super Kings in IPL 2025 than what he brings to the table as a batter.