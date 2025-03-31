Chennai Super Kings' 'Thala' MS Dhoni produced another unfulfilling performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Taking up the No. 7 spot in the batting order, Dhoni produced a few fireworks before getting caught in the deep by Shimron Hetmyer on the bowling of Sandeep Sharma. Seeing Dhoni depart, the entire Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati went silent despite it being the home ground of the Royals. Fans were hoping to see another successful chase from the bat of the master MS Dhoni, but Hetmyer ensured that he didn't let that happen by taking a brilliant diving catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Dhoni had scored 16 runs off 10 balls before being caught while trying to dispatch a yorker by Sandeep. His stay at the crease was important for CSK, who had to chase 20 runs in the final over, with Dhoni and Jadeja in the middle. In the end, it turned out to be a 6-run defeat for the Super Kings.

As Dhoni departed, a female fan's reaction from the stands went viral. The fan's expression as Hetmyer grabbed Dhoni's catch became fodder for memes on the internet.

Courtesy of the defeat, CSK have now lost 2 matches in a row. The 5-time champions won their opening match of the campaign. But, have since tasted defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

There has also been a debate surrounding Dhoni's batting position in this IPL, with the former India captain coming out at No. 7, No. 8, or No. 9 spots. However, after the match against Rajasthan, Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni's knees aren't as well-oiled as 3-4 years ago. Hence, the veteran wicket-keeper batter can't be asked to bat for 10-12 overs like before.