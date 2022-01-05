The smile on each of Bangladesh cricket team players was there to see as they scripted a historic eight-wicket win against hosts New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain starred with the ball as he registered his career best figures to dismantle the batting line-up of the hosts in the second innings. The win, Bangladesh's first in 32 attempts in all formats in New Zealand, was acknowledged by several current and former players, cricket analysts as well as experts.

India's Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to send in his congratulations to Bangladesh on the win. He wrote:

"Well done @BCBtigers, to win against the WTC champions is an awesome effort. Also hope they realize what they can achieve when they play on some good wickets which help both batters and bowlers.

Congratulations."

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel also congratulated the Bangladesh side for their superb effort on foreign soil. He wrote:

"Incredible advertisement for the health of Test. Bangladesh breaks New Zealand's run of 17 Tests unbeaten at home!!!

#NZvsBan #BANvsNZ."

Incredible advertisement for the health of Test . Bangladesh breaks New Zealand's run of 17 Tests unbeaten at home!!! #NZvsBan #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/4NwcRiSCNn — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 5, 2022

Several others joined the list and wished the Asian side on their victory:

Sandeep Lamichhane wrote:

"What a golden day for @BCBtigers today! History has been created. Congratulations to everyone on this amazing win over @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN."

What a golden day for @BCBtigers today! History has been created. Congratulations to everyone on this amazing win over @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/hKWGp0HUnM — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) January 5, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan also sent congratulatory message on Twitter:

"What a way to start the year for Bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff."

"Outstanding performance by our fast bowler and equally well played by all the batsmen. Enjoy the day. You guys deserve all the credit."

What a way to start the year for bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff. — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) January 5, 2022

Outstanding performance by our fast bowler and equally well played by all the batsmen. Enjoy the day. You guys deserves all the credit. — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) January 5, 2022

Abhinav Mukund and Stephen Fleming wrote:

"Most of us in this part of the world missed live action but Bangladesh pulled off a heist to start their 2022 with a bang! Congratulations @BCBtigers on your first Test win against New Zealand, you can be very proud of this achievement. #BANvsNZ."

Most of us in this part of the world missed live action but Bangladesh pulled off a heist to start their 2022 with a bang! Congratulations @BCBtigers on your first Test win against New Zealand, you can be very proud of this achievement #BANvsNZ — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 5, 2022

Any talk of @BLACKCAPS taking this test match lightly is rubbish. @BCBtigers won a nice toss and played a great test. Congratulations to @BCBtigers and staff on making history. Really looking forward to the second test. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) January 5, 2022

In 61 Test matches played by the Bangladesh cricket team, this was only their sixth Test win overall no foreign soil.