Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: The first match between the two teams was abandoned due to rain.
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI was washed out© AFP
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score:The preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023 enters the final stages as Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series on Saturday. The two sides couldn't find a winner in the first match after the encounter was washed out due to rain. Before rain played spoilsport, Bangladesh bowlers had run riot in the match, sending five Kiwi batters packing for a score of 136. New Zealand batters would hope to produce a better show this time around. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the 2nd ODI Between Bangladesh and New Zealand from the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka:
2nd ODI, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Sep 23, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN
NZ
10/0 (2.0)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5
Batsman
Finn Allen
10* (5)
Will Young
0 (7)
Bowler
Mustafizur Rahman
5/0 (1)
Hasan Mahmud
5/0 (1)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE
Hasan Mahmud to bowl from the other end.
Mustafizur Rahman goes short and angles it away. Young has a poke at it but misses.
A length ball on middle, Young plays it late but to point.
A length ball on top of off. Young dabs it to the man at point.
This is full and outside off, Allen drives it to the left of mid off for a single. Good stop.
Length ball, swinging on the pads. Allen fails to flick it away.
FOUR! Beautiful delivery to start but Allen replies well. On a length and on middle, swings in. Allen plays inside the line, straight down the ground and into the fence.
We are all set. Slightly overcast conditions but for now we will start on time. Let's hope it stays the same. The players have made their way out in the middle. Finn Allen and Will Young to open for the Kiwis. One slip in place for Mustafizur Rahman. Let's play...
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das (C/WK), Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (C), Trent Boult.
Toss - New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first.
Hello and welcome to the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The first match was washed out due to rain but the Kiwis will hope to put on a much better performance with the bat this time around. They lacked experience and it was seen in their batting. Bangladesh on the other hand made the most of the conditions. The Fizz was at his best and the spinners combined well to extract good amount of turn. However, the rain had the last say. The forecast looks the same for this game as well but let’s hope we atleast get a result from this match. Stay tuned.
...Match Day...
We are in the 2nd ODI for the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh. Their first match was washed out after 33 overs into the game. The second ODI will be played at the same venue in the capital city, Dhaka. In the last match the hosts, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first. Their ace bowler, Mustafizur Rahman provided a very strong start for his team. The bowlers did a good job of keeping their opponents to a low score and taking timely wickets. The skipper Litton Das will be happy with how his bowlers performed especially Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed. Bangladesh are coming into this series after a disappointing Asia Cup campaign. They have the home advantage in this series and it will be an important one with the World Cup just around the corner. The team would be confident after a good bowling performance in the last game which was washed out due to rain. This match will be a good chance to clinch a victory and take the lead in the series. New Zealand on the other hand is coming to Bangladesh after a series loss against England. They have a good chance to play in the sub-continental conditions and get used to them with the World Cup coming up which will take place in India. In the first ODI, Will Young and Henry Nicholls put up impressive performances with the bat but failed to take it to the later stages of the innings. The form of Finn Allen and Chad Bowes will be a topic of concern for them and they will hope they get back in form for the coming matches. The inning was halted due to rain with the match being called off later. They will look to win the 2nd ODI and start off the series with a victory in away conditions. This series is a good chance for both teams to have a victory under their belt and go into the World Cup on a positive note. Which team are you supporting?