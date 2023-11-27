Bangladesh will be up against New Zealand in the first of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, two-match Test Series 2023, starting on Tuesday, November 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. After the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, this will be Bangladesh and New Zealand's first assignment. With Bangladesh's senior players, Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das unavailable. Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Bangla Tigers in the series.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be led by their ace pacer Tim Southee. The visitors have roped in left-arm pacer Neil Wagner for the injured Matt Henry. Mitchell Santner too makes a comeback in red-ball cricket for the Kiwis.

Both teams will embark on their first series of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2023-2025 and will eye those crucial WTC points.

BAN vs NZ pitch report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, will assist the bowlers. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the venue is 282.

Advertisement

Setting up a target first is recommended here.

BAN vs NZ weather report

The temperature at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius with 49% humidity.

BAN vs NZ squads

Advertisement

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Zakir Hasan (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee (c)

BAN vs NZ Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Willamson, Daryl Mitchell, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Mitchell Santner

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-captain: Mitchell Santner

Bangladesh vs New Zealand head-to-head record in Test

Bangladesh and New Zealand have competed against each other on 17 occasions in Tests. While Bangladesh have won one match, New Zealand have emerged victorious in 13 encounters. Meanwhile, three games have concluded in a stalemate.

The last five Test matches have seen Bangladesh win on one occasion and New Zealand on four occasions. The highest score in these five games is 715 by New Zealand while the lowest has been 42 by Bangladesh.

The team batting first has lost nine times in 10 matches, while the chasing side has come out on top on one occasion and lost four times in seven matches.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand prediction

New Zealand have won four of the last five matches against Bangladesh and will go into this clash as favourites.