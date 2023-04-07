BAN vs IRE, One-Off Test Live Updates: Ireland resume their second innings at 286/8 against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the one-off Test, leading the hosts by 131 runs in Dhaka. Andy McBrine was unbeaten on 71 at stumps and the visitors will look to extend their lead over the hosts. Earlier, debutant Lorcan Tucker on Thursday became only the second Irishman to hit a Test century, leading a tenacious fightback against Bangladesh. Tucker made 108 off 162 balls before falling to the bowling of Ebadot Hossain, with Shoriful Islam taking the catch at extra cover. The 26-year-old Tucker hit 14 fours and a six during his time at the crease.(LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland from Dhaka