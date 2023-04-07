Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Ireland, One-Off Test, Day 4 Live Score: Ireland Look To Extend Lead vs Bangladesh
BAN vs IRE,One-Off Test Live Updates: Ireland resume their second innings at 286/8 against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the one-off Test, leading the hosts by 131 runs in Dhaka
BAN vs IRE, One-Off Test Live: Andy McBrine will look to extend Ireland's lead.© AFP
BAN vs IRE, One-Off Test Live Updates: Ireland resume their second innings at 286/8 against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the one-off Test, leading the hosts by 131 runs in Dhaka. Andy McBrine was unbeaten on 71 at stumps and the visitors will look to extend their lead over the hosts. Earlier, debutant Lorcan Tucker on Thursday became only the second Irishman to hit a Test century, leading a tenacious fightback against Bangladesh. Tucker made 108 off 162 balls before falling to the bowling of Ebadot Hossain, with Shoriful Islam taking the catch at extra cover. The 26-year-old Tucker hit 14 fours and a six during his time at the crease.
Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland from Dhaka
One-off Test, Ireland in Bangladesh, One-off Test, 2023, Apr 04, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
BAN
369
IRE
214&286/8 (107.0)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.67
% chance to win
BAN 86%
IRE 14%
Batsman
Andy McBrine
71 (144)
Graham Hume
9* (23)
Bowler
Mehidy Hasan
57/0 (28)
Ebadot Hossain
36/1 (12)
BAN vs IRE, One-Off Test Live Updates
We are pretty sure not many would have been expecting the game to go to the 4th Day but here we are welcoming you to the coverage of the what could be the final day of the only Test between Ireland and Bangladesh. A fight back of all sorts has seen Ireland get back into the game. Thanks to a magical ton from Lorcan Tucker and some handy outings from Andy McBrine and Lorcan Tucker, their side, from four down for nothing have not only cut down a deficit of 150 but are into the lead which is also close to 150. Still they have two wickets in hand and they would hope they can somehow cross the 200-run mark. Bangladesh though would still feel they are ahead in the game but they would want to take the remaining two wickets quickly. They know any kind of target could get tricky to chase on a detoriating wicket but anything around 150, they would fancy their chances. An important first session awaits.
... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...
Bangladesh probably lost the plot as the game progressed. They allowed stands to build one after the another and have allowed Ireland to dictate terms. Ireland now lead by 131 runs. If they can reach around 200, it will be very hard for Bangladesh to chase down as the pressure will be on them. But before that, Bangladesh have to think about taking the remaining wickets. Join us on Day 4 at 0930 IST (0400 GMT) and earlier for the build up to catch all the action. Till then, cheers!
A session that belongs to Ireland, a day that belongs to Ireland. They have kept the game alive and how. At the start, it looked like we probably might get a result but Ireland were to stubborn to give away easily. They lost Peter Moor early on but then came the massive stand between Harry Tector and Tucker. They added more than 70 and released all the pressure. Once Harry Tector fell, McBrine joined hands with Lorcan Tucker to continue the good work and add another 100 to the board and take the lead in the game.
Tossed up on middle. Blocked again. That will be STUMPS.
Angling on off, McBrine blocks again.
Outside off, McBrine drops it to cover.
Full and on off, McBrine keeps it out.
Fuller and outside off, McBrine pushes it to point.
Too full and on middle, kept out.
On middle, this is hit to square leg for a single.
On a length and outside off, McBrine evades. Litton Das collects on a bounce.
Length and on middle. McBrine defends it out.
Shorter and on middle, McBrine sits under it.
Full and outside off, pushed to point.
This is full and down the leg side, McBrine looks to flick but misses.
On off, kept out.
Very full on middle, kept out.
On middle, fuller and Hume defends on the front foot.
Full and on leg, tucked to square leg.