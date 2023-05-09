Story ProgressBack to home
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI LIVE: Ireland look to reverse results from away series.
Ireland take on Bangladesh in first ODI© AFP
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirni won the toss and opted to bowl first as his team takes on Bangladesh in the first ODI of the 3-match series at the County Ground in Chelmsford. After beating Ireland in their own den, Bangladesh take on another adventure as they square off against the same opponents, this time away from home. In the opening match of the series, the rain threat looms large, with full 100-over contest looking extremely unlikely. (LIVE Scorecard)
Ireland vs Bangladesh first ODI Live Score from County Ground in Chelmsford:
1st ODI, Ireland and Bangladesh in England, 3 ODI Series, 2023, May 09, 2023
Play In Progress
IRE
BAN
103/4 (22.0)
The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
Ireland won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.68
% chance to win
IRE 57%
BAN 43%
Batsman
Towhid Hridoy
19 (23)
Mushfiqur Rahim
1* (2)
Bowler
Andy McBrine
15/0 (3)
Curtis Campher
16/1 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Ireland vs Bangladesh first ODI
No run.
OUT! TAKEN! Shanto goes and the 50-run stand is broken! Length ball, around off, Shanto whips it across the line and hits it flat but finds Mark Adair who was stationed at deep mid-wicket.
Length and outside off, Shanto lets it go.
Outside off, played to mid-wicket for a single.
Length and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
100 up! Angling on off, flicked to mid-wicket for one.
Fuller and on off, blocked.
Full and on middle, Hridoy plays it to mid-wicket for one.
On the pads, tucked to square leg for one.
Slanting on middle and skids on. Shanto looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Flat and outside off, punched to cover for a single.
On a length and on off, Shanto defends it to cover.
Length and on off, Shanto keeps it out.
A slower ball on middle. Shanto defends again.
On middle, blocked.
FOUR! Shot! Length ball on middle. Shanto punches it over mid on for a boundary..
Full and outside off, dragged to mid-wicket for one.
On off, punched to mid on.
Shorter and outside off, punched to covers for a single.
Flat and on middle, bunted to square leg for one.