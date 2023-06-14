Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test Live Score:A new challenge awaits the brave Afghanistan side that has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years. Having ascertained their status as a dangerous white-ball team, Afghanistan would look to elevate their credentials as a Test team too as they take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test. However, the Afghans will be missing their talismanic spinner Rashid Khan in the match. So would be Bangladesh who are without the services of Shakib al Hasan in the contest. (LIVE Scorecard)

Afghanistan Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai(w), Karim Janat, Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Yamin Ahmadzai

Bangladesh Playing XI:Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w/c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Here are the live score and updates from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka: