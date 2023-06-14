BAN vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test: Afghanistan Look For Early Breakthroughs
BAN vs AFG one-off Test: Afghanistan look to prove their test credentials against the more-experienced Bangladesh side.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test Live Score:A new challenge awaits the brave Afghanistan side that has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years. Having ascertained their status as a dangerous white-ball team, Afghanistan would look to elevate their credentials as a Test team too as they take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test. However, the Afghans will be missing their talismanic spinner Rashid Khan in the match. So would be Bangladesh who are without the services of Shakib al Hasan in the contest. (LIVE Scorecard)
Afghanistan Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai(w), Karim Janat, Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Yamin Ahmadzai
Bangladesh Playing XI:Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w/c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test Liv
That was a superb delivery! Length ball, around off, nips in and hits Joy high on the pads as he was trying to heave it across. An appeal for LBW but that was clearly high.
Length ball, outside off and swings in late. Joy leaves it alone.
FOUR! The extra ball goes for a four! Pitched up, outside off. Shanto smashes it over mid off for four.
Not a good last delivery! Just too high for the keeper to collect! Shorter and on middle, bit of extra bounce. Shanto leaves and it goes over the keeper for four.
On a length and on middle, Shanto makes a solid block.
Length ball, around off, Shanto drops it to cover.
This is full and on middle, pushed to mid on.
On middle, blocked out.
Short in length and on middle, shoots up off the deck. Shanto keeps it out.
Length and on middle, defended.
This is outside off. Joy shoulders arms.
Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
Wonderful delivery! Length ball, outside off, it lands and swings away. Joy looks to defend on the up but misses.
Length and on middle, blocked out.
Outside off, Joy lets it go.
A full toss on off, Shanto plays it back to the bowler.
Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
Byes! Length ball, outside off. Joy shoulders arms. The ball bounces before reaching to the keeper who gets low to collect but it rolls under him for two more.
Fuller and outside off. Joy taps it to the man at gully.
Length and on off, Joy blocks it out.