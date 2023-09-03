Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Take On Unpredictable Afghanistan In Must-Win Clash
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh will be taking on Afghanistan in their must-win Group B Asia Cup 2023 match on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Must-win match for Bangladesh© AFP
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates:Bangladesh will be taking on Afghanistan in their must-win Group B Asia Cup 2023 match on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. It was a below-par batting performance that let Bangladesh down in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele as they could only manage 164 after opting to bat. Barring Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was the lone warrior with a 122-ball 89, no other Bangladesh batter could come up with substantial runs and support him. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to open their campaign with a win. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 clash:
Afghanistan will be playing their first game of this year's tournament and a win will guarantee them passage into the Super 4s. But a loss will get them into a must-win clash against high-flying Sri Lanka next time around, so, the pressure will be there. They certainly are a pacer short with Fazalhaq Farooqi having to do the bulk of the work but if their spin trio and opening batters hit form, they are quite a handful side for opponents. Who will come out on top in the battle of the rising giants? We shall find out in due time. Toss and team news in a bit.
Bangladesh come into this game on the back foot of a thumping defeat against Sri Lanka where their batters were simply outclassed by the Lankan bowlers. However, one positive for them was Najmul Hossain Shanto who showed excellent temperament to stay out in the middle and score crucial runs. The bowling looks well-rounded but Mustafizur Rahman certainly looks well under his best and that might be a cause of worry for them in this do-or-die contest.
Hello and a warm welcome to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for Match number 4 of the 2023 Asia Cup. It will be Bangladesh taking on Afghanistan in a vital clash in Group B as with a loss here, Bangladesh will be knocked out of the competition. Although a win for them will put Afghanistan in a precarious situation. A lot to play for then and we get to witness all the action.
... MATCH DAY ...
The highly coveted Asia Cup is up and running for the 2023 edition and in Match number 4, two sides who are every day closing the gap on the world's best team go head-to-head at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Yes, it is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in a high-octane clash as both sides look to get their best foot forward not just for this tournament but for the upcoming ODI World Cup as well. Bangladesh have already played one game in this tournament and were put to the sword by a clinical Sri Lankan side at home. This now becomes a must-win game for Bangladesh to keep their hopes of Super 4s alive. They are missing a few key players and the top order does look very inexperienced but the likes of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman need to come good for them here. Najmul Hossain Shanto did impress in the previous game with a fine knock of 89 runs under pressure. Taskin Ahmed has led the bowling well with his extra pace and bounce and Shoriful Islam too has been decent but they do need their batters to put on runs on the board. Afghanistan on the other hand come into the contest on the back of a whitewash against Pakistan but they did show signs that they do have the side that can beat anyone on their day. The openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will be key for them with the bat and the bowling will once again be heavily reliant on the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. Given the shortcomings in the pace department, Fazalhaq Farooqi will have to play a big role for his side with the new ball and get them those early breakthroughs. All in all, this is set up to be a tasty encounter, one which bears real significance as well. Which side will come out on top?