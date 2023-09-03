Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates:Bangladesh will be taking on Afghanistan in their must-win Group B Asia Cup 2023 match on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. It was a below-par batting performance that let Bangladesh down in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele as they could only manage 164 after opting to bat. Barring Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was the lone warrior with a 122-ball 89, no other Bangladesh batter could come up with substantial runs and support him. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to open their campaign with a win. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 clash: