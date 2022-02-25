Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score 2nd ODI: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Afghanistan at the Zahur Chowdhury Stadium in Chottogram today. The hosts decided to field an unchanged XI while Afghanistan made three changes to their side. In the series opener, Afghanistan dismantled Bangladesh's top-order but were stunned by a 174-run stand for the seventh wicket between Afif Hossain (93*) and Mehidy Hasan (81*). They will look to bounce back in this series. (Live scorecard)

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bangladesh Playing XI:Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Follow Ban vs Afg 2nd ODI live score and updates from the Zahur Chowdhury Stadium in Chottogram here