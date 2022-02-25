Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score 2nd ODI: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Afghanistan at the Zahur Chowdhury Stadium in Chottogram today. The hosts decided to field an unchanged XI while Afghanistan made three changes to their side. In the series opener, Afghanistan dismantled Bangladesh's top-order but were stunned by a 174-run stand for the seventh wicket between Afif Hossain (93*) and Mehidy Hasan (81*). They will look to bounce back in this series. (Live scorecard)
Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bangladesh Playing XI:Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
No run.
Length ball, outside off. Das looks to chase it but misses.
FOUR! And finally Liton Das gets off the mark. Slightly short and outside off. Liton Das hangs back and cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
Fareed Ahmad serves a full-length ball, outside off, shaping across the right-hander. Liton Das tries to have a poke at it but misses.
A length ball, on off. Liton Das walks down the track and blocks it out to cover.
Slight halt in play. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is getting some treatment on his knee. Might be only a niggle. Yes, the magic spray seems to have done the trick and we are good to go now.
Two dots in a row to end the over! Good length, outside off, shaping away. Tamim Iqbal tries to chase it but misses.
Length, on off, defended out solidly.
NOT OUT! Afghanistan lose a review and Bangladesh colllect a leg bye in the end. A full-length ball, on leg. Liton Das hangs back and tries to block it out but misses. He gets hit on his pads. Fazalhaq Farooqi appeals but the umpire is uninterested. Afghanistan players have a chat and convince their skipper to take a review. Although the Ball Tracking confirms it is pitching outside leg.
Review! Hashmatullah Shahidi opts for a review as Liton Das has been struck on his pad. No bat involved but the Ball Tracker shows that the ball was pitched outside leg and Afghanistan lose a review.
Das is standing outside the crease. It is a length ball, outside off, this one nips in a long way. Liton Das advances down the track and defends it out.
A length ball, outside off, shaping away a bit. Liton Das tries to defend it inside the line but misses.
FOUR BYES! A full-length ball, outside off, shaping away a long way. Rahmanullah Gurbaz dives but in vain. The ball races away to the third man fence. Byes given.
FOUR! Nicely played. Tamim Iqbal growing with every shot. A full-length ball, on the pads. Tamim Iqbal flicks it down to fine leg for a boundary.
Good length, outside off. Tamim Iqbal bends his knees and cuts it towards point.
FOUR! First runs off the blade for Bangladesh. Overpitched, on middle and leg. Tamim Iqbal leans forward and drives it past mid on for a boundary.
Length ball, on the stumps. Tamim Iqbal blocks it out watchfully.
Length ball, on off. Tamim Iqbal defends it to cover.
Fuller, on the pads. Tamim Iqbal stays inside the crease and tries to flick it away but misses.
FIVE WIDES! Fareed Ahmad starts with a loosener. A full-length ball, angled down leg. Tamim Iqbal leaves it alone. Rahmanullah Gurbaz dives to his right and fails to gather the ball with a full stretch. It races away to the fine leg fence.