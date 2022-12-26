Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz received a signed jersey from India star batter Virat Kohli after the conclusion of the second and final Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Mehidy Hasan, who bagged a five-for in the second innings of the match, ended the match with figures of 6/124. After the match, the 25-year-old took to social media to share a picture of him and Kohli holding a signed jersey. He captioned the post: "Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli".

Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/y67twA2Rle — Mehidy Hasan Miraz (@Officialmiraz) December 25, 2022

India won the second Test by three wickets, and swept the series 2-0.

India needed just 145 to win the match and secure a series victory but the visitors in the end won by only three wickets in a nail-biting morning's play on day four in Dhaka.

India had won 10 of the teams' previous 12 Test matches since 2000, including five victories by an innings, and there had been two draws, the last in 2015.

India bowled Bangladesh out on Saturday for a sub-par 231 but the home side's spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan then reduced the visitors to 45-4 at stumps with 100 still to chase.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Shakib started the slide with the wicket of captain KL Rahul for two and then Mehidy claimed Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli -- all for single-digit scores.

Bangladesh then reduced India to 74-7 when play resumed on Sunday but Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out) put on 71 runs in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand to steer India home.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

"It Feels Great": Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain On Winning FIH Nations Cup Trophy