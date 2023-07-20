Team India made a strong comeback in the second Women's ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday as the visitors levelled the three-match series 1-1 ahead of the decider on Saturday. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show as her sensational all-round performance set up a convincing win for the visitors in Mirpur. After India were invited to bat first by Bangladesh, Jemimah slammed 86 off just 78 balls with the help of nine fours, before registering incredible figures of 4/3 in 3.1 overs.

After the match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also scored a half-century, said that her team was not able to adjust to slow, spinning tracks after a long while of batting on flat tracks but they talked about adjusting to such tracks after loss in the first match.

"We wanted to bat only. It was a great opportunity for us to bat first and set up a decent total on the board. We spoke about one of the batters batting till the end, when Jemmy came in we played according to the ball and focus was on rotating the strike. We have been batting on flat tracks, played ODIs after a long time and hence were not able to adjust quickly, but we spoke about how to adjust and bat on these surfaces (after the first game). It will be a good game in two days' time," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

However, a rather strange incident took place at the post-match presentation ceremony as the Bangaldeshi presenter mistakenly called Harmanpreet as "Jemimah".

The Indian captain did correct him by saying: "Harmanpreet Kaur".

She stormed off the presentation even before the presenter could correct himself.

Speaking of the match, Bangladesh put India to bat first in the match and Women in Blue posted a total of 228/8 in their 50 overs.

Chasing 229, Bangladesh were bundled out for 120 in 35.1 overs.

