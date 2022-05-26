Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs SL, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Angelo Mathews Nears Century As Sri Lanka Eye Lead
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates:Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal will look to pick up from where they left off and put Sri Lanka in a commanding position on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh. A 102-run partnership between Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva on Day 3 meant the visitors were in good stead in response to Bangladesh's 365. However, Shakib Al Hasan got rid of de Silva to claim his third wicket of the match. He had also got the big wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne on Wednesday, ending his 80-run knock. Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das played marathon knocks to rescue Bangladesh from 24/5 to take them to a total of 365. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 from the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, May 23, 2022
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
365
SL
349/5 (122.2)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.85
% chance to win
SL 29%
Draw 58%
BAN 13%
Batsman
Angelo Mathews
87 (224)
Dinesh Chandimal
48* (110)
Bowler
Khaled Ahmed
64/0 (16)
Taijul Islam
87/0 (39.2)
BAN vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live
We are ready for Sri Lanka's reply! The umpires and the players are out in the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando are the openers for Sri Lanka. Khaled Ahmed has the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
... SECOND INNINGS ...
Now, the visitors will have to put all that behind and concentrate on their batting! The wicket is a good one to bat on but one needs to apply themselves. Bangladesh on the other hand, will look for early wickets and make use of the new ball as later on, batting will probably get easier. Stay tuned for Lanka's reply.
The Sri Lankan spinners disappointed yet again! None of them got a wicket and the economy was also on the higher side. The pacers were outstanding. Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando bowled their hearts out and the two picked 9 wickets between them. The visitors will be very disappointed they have let the hosts off the hook completely. Had the two pacers gotten support, the story could have been a lot more different.
The Bangladesh innings has finally come to an end and who thought they would end up with something over 350? They looked down and out at 25 for 5 after electing to bat on Day 1 but then came the fightback. A partnership that will be remembered for very long. A 272-run stand between Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim not only took the hosts out of trouble but also have taken them into ascendancy in this game. Both scored tons, Das fell early this morning, Hossain followed too and at that stage, it seemed Bangladesh will finish below the 350-run mark. Rahim though played brilliantly with the tail and has taken his side over that score and into a very, very strong position in this game.
OUT! RUN OUT! This is full and straight, Mushfiqur Rahim uses his wrists to flick it through wide mid on. Rahim looks for the second run and Ebadot Hossain responds quickly. Dimuth Karunaratne at wide long on fires in the throw towards the bowler who does well to whips off the bails really quickly. The decision is sent upstairs and the replay shows that Hossain did put in the desperate dive but his bat is on the line as the bails come off. Hossain goes and Rahim stays not out on 175 as Bangladesh get bundled out for 365!
Length ball, outside off. Rahim taps it towards deep cover.
Jayawickrama tries to attack the pads but spills it down leg. Hossain goes for the pull shot but makes no connection.
Slower through the air, around middle and leg. Hossain keeps it out on the leg side.
Fuller and on off, Rahim opens the face of the bat and plays it behind point for a single.
On middle, driven towards wide long on. No run again.
Tossed up, on off. Rahim uses his feet and heaves it down to long off.
Premeditated from Mushfiqur Rahim. Rahim looks to reverse sweep and Jayawickrama just floats it down leg, Rahim gets it down to deep square leg but denies the run.
Rajitha switches to around the wicket for the final delivery and digs in a short one on leg stump. Hossain ducks under it well.
This is well outside off and Ebadot Hossain lets it through to the keeper.
On a good length, around off. Rahim goes back and across to ease it through for point for a run.
Full and straight, driven straight to mid on.
NOT OUT! This is fuller and down leg, Mushfiqur Rahim looks to flick but seems to have got it off the pads. Niroshan Dickwella dives down to his left and pouches it nicely. Sri Lanka are certain that they have got their man. The keeper cannot believe that the umpire hasn't given it and Dimuth Karunaratne does go for the review. Ultra Edge shows that there's a flat line as the ball goes past the bat and Rahim survives.
Length ball, around middle and leg. Rahim tucks it away to mid-wicket.
In the air...safe! This is tossed up outside off, Rahim looks to go big over extra cover but ends up slicing it over the man at backward point. The fielder chases it down and Rahim just takes the single. He will retain strike for the next over.