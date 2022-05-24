Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das hit centuries and shared a record stand to turn the tide for Bangladesh on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Dhaka after a disastrous start. On Day 2, Liton Das was dismissed for 141 by Kasun Rajitha but Mushfiqur Rahim continued on his merry ways to go past 150 as Bangladesh continued to make the visitors toil. On Tuesday, Bangladesh lost had lost the wickets of Liton Das and Mosaddek Hossain (0) in quick succession. However, Mushfiqur along with Taijul Islam steadied the ship. On Day 1, the hosts made a nightmare start to the game as Rajitha bowled opener Mahmudul Hasan for a duck with the second ball of the morning. Fellow opener Tamim Iqbal, who scored a century in the drawn first Test in Chittagong, also fell for a duck as he sent a leading edge off Fernando in the next over to be caught brilliantly by Jayawickrama at backward point. Skipper Mominul Haque tried to settle the nerves with two fours, including one off the first ball he faced, but soon edged Fernando to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella when on nine. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 from the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka