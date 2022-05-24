BAN vs SL, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Mushfiqur Rahim Goes Past 150
BAN vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Mushfiqur Rahim continued to make the Sri Lankan bowlers toil in Dhaka, going past the 150-run mark.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das hit centuries and shared a record stand to turn the tide for Bangladesh on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Dhaka after a disastrous start. On Day 2, Liton Das was dismissed for 141 by Kasun Rajitha but Mushfiqur Rahim continued on his merry ways to go past 150 as Bangladesh continued to make the visitors toil. On Tuesday, Bangladesh lost had lost the wickets of Liton Das and Mosaddek Hossain (0) in quick succession. However, Mushfiqur along with Taijul Islam steadied the ship. On Day 1, the hosts made a nightmare start to the game as Rajitha bowled opener Mahmudul Hasan for a duck with the second ball of the morning. Fellow opener Tamim Iqbal, who scored a century in the drawn first Test in Chittagong, also fell for a duck as he sent a leading edge off Fernando in the next over to be caught brilliantly by Jayawickrama at backward point. Skipper Mominul Haque tried to settle the nerves with two fours, including one off the first ball he faced, but soon edged Fernando to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella when on nine. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then, with the hosts extending their first-innings total to over 350, the upcoming session becomes really crucial for both teams as either of them could sort of edge ahead in the match depending on what happens. Do join us for the post-Lunch session soon.
The visitors will be happy with most of the session but will be highly disappointed with the fact that they haven't been able to bundle out the opposition in this session. Kasun Rajitha kept on impressing as he used his line and length to get rid of Litton Das and then made it a fi-fer as well. The Sri Lankan spinners continued to struggle and their wait for a first wicket in this Test match continues. Asitha Fernando bowled his heart out on a hot morning and was finally able to pick up a couple of wickets with the short ball. The visitors will have to come out once again in the sun but with one wicket remaining, they will look to get the job done at the earliest.
When Bangladesh came out to bat this morning, their first target would have been to get the score to 350 and they have achieved that with ease. When Litton Das departed for a brilliantly-made 141 early in the session and Mosaddek Hossain following suit, the hosts seemed to be getting bundled out for around 300. It was then Mushfiqur Rahim who took matters into his own hands and Taijul Islam gave him ample support as they added 49 crucial runs. A couple of more wickets fell but Rahim stood strong like a rock and remains unbeaten on 171.
Fuller and outside off, Ebadot Hossain block it towards gully. That will be Lunch for Day 2.
Session summary - 28 overs/84 runs/4 wickets. An engrossing session of Test cricket comes to an end and even though Sri Lanka made inroads, the session has been edged by the hosts thanks to some superb batting by Mushfiqur Rahim.
Fuller and on leg, Mushfiqur Rahim flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. Ohh, it's a no ball. The players were about to leave for the break but they are called back, bizarre but now de Silva has a chance to bowl to the tailender.
Fuller and outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim cuts it towards backward point. A couple of runs taken.
On a length outside leg, Mushfiqur Rahim gives a little cut and the ball races towards third man. A couple of runs taken.
On middle, blocked out.
Fuller and on off, Mushfiqur Rahim uses his feet and smashes it towards long off. No runs taken.
Tossed up on leg, this is blocked out solidly.
Fuller and outside off with a little turn, Ebadot Hossain tries to block it but misses.
Fuller and on off, this is blocked towards silly point.
On off, this is guided towards covers for one. Once again Sri Lanka just allowing that easy single to Rahim towards the end of the over
On a good length and on middle, this is pushed back towards the bowler.
Tossed up on middle, this is defended towards mid on.
Fuller and on leg, Mushfiqur Rahim sweeps it towards backward square leg.
There is a slight delay as Mushfiqur Rahim seems to be struggling with cramps. It is hot out there and with an extended morning session, there ought to be some issues for the players. The physio is out and is just relaxing the hamstring a bit and the players take this opportunity to rehydrate themselves as well. Rahim is back on his feet and seems good to continue.
Shorter and outside off, Ebadot Hossain leaves it alone.
Similar to the last one, Ebadot Hossain ducks this one as well and lets it go.