A rather interesting and rare incident took place at the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2024 season, when a ball was hit straight onto the roof of a cricket ground. The Docklands Stadium in Melbourne is mainly used for Australian rules football, but is also the home ground of BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades, making it one of the few cricket stadiums that have a roof at the top of the stadium. This caused one of the rarest moments in cricket, as the ball went straight up and smacked against the roof before coming down.

In a game between the Renegades and Perth Scorchers, batter Cooper Connolly hit a ball by former Australian bowler Kane Richardson high into the air. The ball travelled high enough to hit the roof, and came back down with tremendous speed, even causing a bit of discomfort to Richardson, who tried catching it.

Watch: Ball hits roof in BBL

BALL HIT ON THE ROOF IN BIG BASH. pic.twitter.com/RlS4qwq3u4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 23, 2024

The incident caused the ball to be declared as a dead ball altogether due to a rule change in 2023. Earlier, such an incident would result in the batting side being given six runs. However, it also depends on the discretion of the umpire, who can award a six if he decides it's a ball that would've clear the ropes.

Had there been no roof, the ball may have come down at a slower pace and made it an easier catch for Richardson.

Perth Scorchers, who were struggling at 45/4 in 9.4 overs at that stage, ended up posting a total of 143 in 20 overs. Connolly went from 12 off 22 balls to 66 off 50 balls, top-scoring for his side.

The total did not prove to be enough, as Melbourne Renegades chased it down with an over to spare

Both sides are batting for a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.