The ongoing first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand has seen many thrilling moments. From Babar Azam's 161-run knock to Kane Williamson's fifth Test double century, the fans witnessed all the action in Karachi. The match also marked the return of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed into the team, and he scored 86 runs in the first innings. However, a bizarre incident took place during New Zealand's second innings which costed Pakistan five penalty runs.

During the 161st over of New Zealand's second innings, Nauman Ali bowled a delivery to Williamson, which missed wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed's gloves and hit his helmet, which was lying behind. The ball went past the boundary ropes and New Zealand were awarded with five penalty runs.

Coming to the match, Kane Williamson's unbeaten double century gave New Zealand the edge against Pakistan on day four of the Test series opener, with the visitors declaring on 612-9 in their first innings in Karachi.

The former skipper rode his luck to hand the Black Caps a 174-run lead as they try to force a result in a Test that appeared to be meandering toward a draw and take charge of the two-match series.

Williamson reached 200 with a single off spinner Abrar Ahmed, batting for ten hours and striking 21 boundaries and a six in an innings which saw him overturn two leg-before decisions on 13 and 116.

He also survived two stumpings off spinner Nauman Ali on 15 and 21.

Resuming on 440-6, Williamson and Ish Sodhi defied Pakistan's bowling in the first session as the pair took the total to 595 before their seventh wicket stand was broken.

Sodhi was caught off Ahmed for 65 to better his previous best, also against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

With AFP Inputs

