Star India batter Shreyas Iyer is currently not in the scheme of things, as far as Test cricket is concerned. Iyer, who was not picked by the selectors for the 1st Test against Bangladesh, has endured a torrid run in the ongoing Duleep Trophy scoring just 104 runs in four innings. The batter has fallen behind in the pecking order, with youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel impressing in the whites against England earlier this year. With Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul also part of the squad for the series opener, Iyer's form in the Duleep Trophy has further dented his hopes of making a Test comeback any time soon.

Now, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has claimed that there's no room for Iyer in the current Test team, raising concerns over his inability to capitalise on batting pitches in the Duleep Trophy.

"At the moment, there's no room for Shreyas to be in the Test team. Who will he replace? Besides, his shot selection has been a concern in Duleep, especially yesterday (Sunday). He was well set and then suddenly played such a shot (off left-arm spinner Shams Mulani). When you are set and then batting on a flat deck, you need to make the best use of that opportunity.," the BCCI official told Telegraph.

Meanwhile, another board official has suggested that Iyer will continue to do the hard yards in the Domestic circuit. it is unlikely that the player will be picked for the five-match Test tour of Australia later this year.

"Shreyas could be there (in the Mumbai squad) for the Irani Cup (beginning on October 1 in Lucknow). Even if he's picked for the Bangladesh T20Is (from October 6), he still might play Irani and then be available from the second T20I onwards," another board official said.

"Now, if he doesn't fire in Irani too, he still has the Ranji Trophy to get runs. It wasn't too many days ago when he was batting so well in last year's ODI World Cup. He suffered an injury too, which needs to be considered. Also, with still one round left in Duleep, you never know he might score a hundred. He needs to regain form. Most likely he won't go to Australia for his problems against the short ball, but one can't just ignore his runs at home," he added.