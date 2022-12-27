Cheteshwar Pujara was seen representing India after a long wait earlier this month as the team returned to Test cricket after a lengthy gap with a two-match series against Bangladesh. Pujara, the dependable number 3 batter, was given the additional responsibility of being the vice-captain of the team as KL Rahul had to stand-in as captain for the injured Rohit Sharma.

The series proved to be a fruitful one for Pujara as he slammed his 19th Test century in the second innings of the first match at Chattogram, which came after a gap of almost 3 years. His last century in Tests was a mammoth knock o f193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.

While Pujara had been scoring half-centuries, the lack of a big knock led to him being dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, He roared back to form by scoring tons of runs in the English County circuit and earned a recall to the Indian team for the rescheduled Test against England.

He scored 90 and 102* in the first Test against Bangladesh, but failed to score big in the second Test. India won the series 2-0.

Back home from Bangladesh, Pujara posted an adorable photo on Twitter with his daughter. "Back to adventures with my lil munchkin," he captioned it

Back to adventures with my lil munchkin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zpcns9X9c4 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 27, 2022

Pujara's next assignment for the country will be the four-match home series against Australia. A lot will ride on his form for the hosts as they look to continue their dominance and win important points to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship.

While Australia are on top of the WTC points table, India have slowly crawled their way back to the second position and a positive result at home will in all likelihood reserve a place for them in the final for the second cycle running.

