Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he will have a word with fast bowler Mohammad Amir regarding his international retirement and discuss the problems he is facing. Babar and Amir are currently in Abu Dhabi to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is set to resume in the UAE.

"I have not spoken to him yet regarding retirement but we will discuss the problems he is facing when I get the opportunity to talk to him," Babar told Cricket Pakistan.

"He is one of the best left-arm bowlers in the world and I really like him. I am hopeful that he continues to perform well in the upcoming second half of PSL," he added.

Earlier this year, Amir had said that he will only think about playing for Pakistan once the current management led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq leaves.

"I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves. So please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story," Amir had tweeted.

He had earlier said that his decision to retire was not based on him being dropped for the New Zealand series in 2020, rather it was based on how some members of the PCB management kept on going about his decision to not play Test cricket.

Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, picking 259 wickets across three formats of the game. He had played his first international match during the 2009 T20 World Cup.