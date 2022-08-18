Pakistan captain Babar Azam slammed his eighth fifty-plus score in nine innings as he helped his team beat Netherlands in the second one-day international. Babar scored 65-ball 57 as Pakistan chased down Netherlands' total of 186 with ease. Mohammad Rizwan (69) and Agha Salman (50) remained unbeaten remained unbeaten as Pakistan took an unassailable lead in the series.

Babar is in the middle of a purple patch which has seen him score 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries in the last 9 innings. His only failure came in the third ODI against West Indies, where he was dismissed 1.

He scored a fluent 74 in the first match of the Netherlands series and will be hoping that his 50-over form carries into the Asia Cup, which will be a T20 event.

Babar has the onerous task of leading Pakistan to victory in the continental tournament, which will see them clash with arch rivals India on August 28 and potentially play them twice more if both teams progress the summit clash.

Pakistan last won the Asia Cup in 2012 and would look to end their decade-long wait to win the continental tournament.